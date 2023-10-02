According to CoinDesk: In what could turn into one of the most significant trials in the cryptocurrency sector, the proceedings against Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX Founder, are set to commence tomorrow. The trial follows Bankman-Fried's arrest nearly ten months ago in the Bahamas and could result in his prolonged imprisonment if the charges stand.

The U.S. prosecutors will present thousands of pages of evidence over the next six weeks, aiming to establish that Bankman-Fried deliberately defrauded customers and business associates. Key insights could emerge from the testimonies of his former colleagues, close friends, and housemates, Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, and Gary Wang, who might present crucial personal recollections and views.

The ex-couple's relationship-ending events, as shared by Ellison in a diary entry dating back to February 2022, will also be closely observed. Furthermore, the prosecution plans to summon FTX customers and investors, including those outside the U.S., throughout the proceedings.

Notably, the movement of some 15,000 Ether (approximately $26 million) that started over the weekend, from a wallet where part of the $600 million crypto reported lost during an FTX hacking incident last November was stored, has raised eyebrows.

Lastly, in a move favoring the DOJ, Judge Lewis Kaplan approved an order preventing Bankman-Fried from discussing his lawyers' advice on FTX's operations in his opening statement. However, the defense has the option to invoke the "advice-of-counsel" defense later on, provided they give due notice to the court and DOJ.

