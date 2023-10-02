According to Cointelegraph: Blockchain security company CertiK has revealed in their recent report that September 2023 witnessed the highest amount of crypto-related breaches for the year, with reported thefts amounting to an unprecedented $329.8 million.

As per CertiK's findings presented on October 2, the most substantial damage was inflicted by the Mixin Network hack on September 23. This incident saw the Hong Kong-based decentralized cross-chain transfer protocol lose about $200 million due to a breach suffered by its cloud-service provider. Other substantial breaches for September include attacks on the CoinEx exchange and Stake.com, causing losses of $53 million and $41 million, respectively. The infamous North Korean hacking collective, the Lazarus Group, is alleged to be behind these attacks.

With these developments, the year-to-date amount lost in crypto breaches stands at a staggering $925.4 million, with July trailing behind September as the second highest month for exploit losses amounting to $285.8 million.

Furthermore, in the same month, $1.9 million was lost to exit scams, another $400,000 to flash loan attacks, and a further $25 million to phishing attacks confirmed CertiK. The cumulative loss to scams, hacks, and exploits in 2023 now stands at $1.34 billion.

As per Beosin, another blockchain security firm, total losses from hacks, phishing scams, and exit scams were just under $890 million for the third quarter of 2023. Beosin reported last week that these Q3 losses surpassed the combined losses of Q1 and Q2, which stood at $330 million and $333 million, respectively.



