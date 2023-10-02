According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin (BTC) has welcomed "Uptober" on a bullish note, with its price climbing past the $28,000 mark, securing its best weekly close since mid-August. The spotlight continues to be on whether the largest cryptocurrency will maintain this rally, launching a new week, month, and quarter with an upbeat move.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

September's mixed BTC price action had sparked talk of a likely tumultuous monthly close, but it ultimately landed in the bulls' favor. With October renowned as a month of notable BTC price gains, speculation is mounting about the potential movements we'll see in the weeks ahead.

BTC/USD 1-day chart with 200-week simple moving average (SMA). Source: TradingView

Despite the surge in spot price, BTC fundamentals are yet to reflect this uptick. For instance, the mining difficulty is set to decrease in its next automated adjustment on October 2. Meanwhile, macro triggers may not hold immediate answers, as October debuts with a quiet phase for United States macro data.

BTC/USD order book data for Binance. Source: Keith Alan/X

Crucially, Bitcoin had cleared the September monthly candle with minimal volatility in the lead-up to the October 1 weekly close. This quickly changed as a sudden growth spurt pushed the BTC price just short of $28,000, marking a 5% increase since the turn of the month. While the crypto community is thrilled with the resurgent BTC pushing through resistance, it remains watchful of potential price reversal risks in the ever-volatile crypto scene.