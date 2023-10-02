According to Decrypt: Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market started October with a bullish surge powered by a string of liquidations and a short squeeze. Bitcoin leapt over $28,000 for the first time since August 17 in a surprising move last Sunday evening.

Bitcoin quickly spiked by $800 around 6:30 pm ET, breaking past resistance at about $27,200. As per CoinGecko data, it was last traded at a 4.4% hike from the previous day, at $28,271. The bullish surge resulted in liquidations worth $47.4 million in the futures market, as reported by CoinGlass data. 90% of these, or $42.9 million, were short orders, indicating the potential reason for the surge.

The price upswing was concurrent with short liquidations, suggesting the momentum might be driven by a short squeeze in the futures market. A short squeeze happens when an asset's price quickly ascends as incumbent short order holders, who have wagered against the market using leverage, are obligated to purchase the asset at higher prices as the price increases.

Ethereum (ETH) mirrored the leading cryptocurrency, climbing above $1,700 for the first time in five weeks. ETH’s price ascent led to the liquidation of futures orders valued at $28 million. The aggregate market cap of crypto tokens rose 3.3%, adding nearly $37 billion over the previous 24 hours to reach $1.16 trillion. The upward swing in crypto prices led to the liquidation of $114.9 million across the crypto market, with shorts accounting for over 85% or $97.8 million of the total, according to CoinGlass data.

Solana (SOL) led the gains in the niche market among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap with a 13.5% increase overnight. Other major gainers in the past 24 hours included Thorchain (RUNE), Bitcoin SV (BSV), and Render (RNDR) tokens.

The US government’s successful avoidance of a shutdown by extending its funding for the next 45 days may have also positively affected global market sentiment. US stock market futures opened positively on October 2nd, with the S&P 500 gaining 17.5 points to trade at 4,312.4 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index also began with a 0.7% increase above Friday’s close, breaching the 15,000 level. Coinciding with these market trends, VanEck is prepping to launch the first futures Ethereum ETF today, further bolstering positive sentiment.

Historically, Bitcoin's price has seen a rise in October every year for the past decade, except during the bear markets of 2014 and 2018, as per CoinGlass data.