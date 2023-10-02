The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 0.78% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,033 and $28,484 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,281, up by 3.93%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include IOTX, AKRO, and LPT, up by 21%, 18%, and 16%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1734.33 (+3.08%)
BNB: $219.8 (+1.95%)
XRP: $0.5232 (+0.83%)
SOL: $24.15 (+11.60%)
ADA: $0.2688 (+4.71%)
DOGE: $0.06378 (+2.29%)
TRX: $0.08958 (+0.78%)
DOT: $4.28 (+2.88%)
MATIC: $0.5632 (+3.87%)
LTC: $67.69 (+1.91%)
Top gainers on Binance: