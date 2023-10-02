The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 0.78% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,033 and $28,484 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,281, up by 3.93%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include IOTX, AKRO, and LPT, up by 21%, 18%, and 16%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: