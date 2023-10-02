Forbes has identified Binance Blockchain Week as one of the top 10 crypto and digital asset events globally this year. The conference has become a vital forum for knowledge exchange, networking, and product promotion in the Web3 industry.

This year, the event is scheduled to take place on November 8-9 in Istanbul, Turkey. The two-day conference's focus will be "the next billion users and the future of Web3," and it will witness participation from various sectors - developers, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

With a plethora of blockchain-startups showcasing their technologies, the exhibition promises to be an enlightening experience. The ever-dynamic Turkish region was praised by Binance's co-founder Yi He as "a dynamic destination" for attendees to learn more about the blockchain's potential and witness the dawn of a new era in finance.

In addition to Binance Blockchain Week, the Staking Summit that offers a platform for all Proof-of-Stake infrastructure actors, such as protocols, validators, institutions, is set to take place on November 10-11.

