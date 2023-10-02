According to Cointelegraph: Haru Invest, the bankrupt South Korean yield platform, has signaled its intention to return assets to investors, despite not providing a specific time frame for the process.

During a Q&A session on October 2, Haru Invest's CEO Hugo Lee explained that the firm is planning a "phased asset recovery and distribution" in multiple stages through the sale of recovered assets. However, he acknowledged that predicting an exact distribution schedule is impossible at this stage due to ongoing legal procedures and cooperation with investigative agencies.

Lee assured investors that their money would be returned via an equitable distribution process that doesn't favor South Korean creditors over international investors. Notably, about 60% of Haru Invest's users are from abroad, while the remaining 40% reside in South Korea.

Haru Invest previously experienced suspicion of fraudulent activities involving a consignment operator, B&S Holdings, in June. Subsequently, the platform suspended all deposits and withdrawals before filing for bankruptcy. The situation sent shock waves through the crypto sector, affecting the fellow crypto lender Delio, which held $1 billion in Bitcoin and $200 million in Ether.

At its peak, Haru Invest served over 80,000 members and reported 9.8 million crypto-earn payouts, alongside $2.27 billion in total transactions. The firm once aimed to offer a 12% annual yield on most of its earn products and raised $4 million last September in funding, valuing the company at $284 million.

As of a September 25 update, Haru Invest is being maintained by a minimal operating team, rendering its website login functionality non-operational.

