According to BlockBeats: Tokenize.it, the platform specializing in token-based corporate financing and employee involvement, announced on October 1 the completion of a €2 million seed round of funding. The platform garnered investment from High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), w3fund, and Seed + Speed, as well as a group of business angel investors. This news was reported by BlockBeats and Finsmes.

Tokenize.it brings to the fore standardized financing processes that are compliant with the requirements of corporate investment transactions. It does this by mapping profit participation rights onto tokens. Leveraging blockchain smart contract technology, it ensures the automated execution of financing transactions, improving trust and transparency.

Relying on this injection of funds, Tokenize.it intends to further develop its platform and expand its token-based financing services. This furthers its commitment to advancing tokenization in the investment sector, providing organizations with opportunities to digitize their stake and streamline investment operations.

