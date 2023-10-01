According to BlockBeats: The Sui Foundation announced on October 1 that it has granted $1.05 million to 17 innovative projects in an effort to stimulate the adoption and development of Sui. Covering a wide variety of domains such as DeFi, payments, infrastructure, and oracles, these projects present promising avenues for Sui's expansion.

Beneficiaries of this funding include the multi-chain platform Blockberry, the third-person competitive shooting game Bushi, the multi-chain AMM/DEX analysis platform CoinBrain, and DeFi protocols Crumb Finance and FlowX Finance. The list also includes a multi-chain index solution Indexer.xyz, a MetaMask Snap for Sui developed by Kuna Labs, DeFi protocol Mole, and Sui native liquidity protocol NAVI Protocol.

Additionally, NFC's social activities and on-chain asset platform on Sui, Scallop Tools' UI tool, Kuna Labs' smart contract SDK generator, hybrid oracle architecture Stork, Movebit's Sui contract source code verifier, and the Sui ecosystem tools and community platform Sui Owls also received grants.

The grants also went to the payment 3.0 solution Surf Wallet and Zeus, a node deployment software. These 17 projects are slated to significantly contribute towards Sui's adoption and development with their groundbreaking features and capabilities in the rapidly evolving crypto and blockchain landscape. BlockBeats delivered this news.

