According to Cointelegraph: In recent developments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated legal action against Prager Metis, a firm that provided auditing services to FTX ahead of its bankruptcy. The SEC has accused the accounting firm of violating the auditor independence rule over a span of approximately three years.

Extract from the SEC’s Sept. 29 statement. Source: SEC

According to a statement issued by the SEC on September 29, Prager Metis allegedly failed to uphold the requisite separation between auditing and accounting services, a practice which is banned under the auditor independence framework to avoid conflicts of interest.

Although FTX or any other clients were not expressly identified in the SEC's statement, court filings indicate that FTX had engaged Prager Metis to conduct audits of FTX's US and international operations at some point in 2021, prior to the crypto exchange's bankruptcy declaration in November 2022.

The SEC's legal action follows complaints by current FTX CEO, John J. Ray III, and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden for concerns related to the objectivity of Prager Metis, alleging that it functioned as a promoter for the cryptocurrency industry.

Separately, U.S.-based law firm Fenwick & West, which also provided services to FTX, has been targeted recently for a similar complaint. Plaintiffs claimed in a court filing that Fenwick & West should bear some responsibility for FTX's downfall because it reportedly went beyond normal service offerings for the exchange. Fenwick & West, however, counters that it can't be held liable for the client's wrongful acts as long as it operates within the bounds of representing the client.

These developments underscore the importance of maintaining a clear separation of auditing and accounting services in the financial sector and highlight the challenges the cryptocurrency industry continues to face amid increasing scrutiny by regulatory bodies.

