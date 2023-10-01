According to BlockBeats, the Linea mainnet showcased noteworthy performance as it recorded an accumulation of over 60,036 ETH. Additionally, the platform's transaction count has reached a significant count of 445,546, reflecting an increase in user activity on the network.

Notably, the number of interactive addresses on the Linea mainnet has increased considerably, almost hitting the 300,000 mark, specifically reporting 299,062 addresses as of October 1st, as shown by Dune data. This demonstrates a growing interest and engagement in the platform, attesting to its enlarging user base.

