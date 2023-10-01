In a significant development for the blockchain ecosystem, Google Cloud has become an official validator in the decentralized set for the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The move leverages infrastructure used by tech giant's key platforms, such as YouTube and Gmail.

With the induction of Google Cloud, the number of validators securing Polygon PoS Network exceeds 100. The high-quality, security-conscious validators, Google Cloud bring along an augmented layer of safety for the users of Heimdall, Bor, and Polygon PoS.

Polygon Labs welcomed Google Cloud to its broad and diverse ecosystem that is committed to building a low-cost, fast, Ethereum-based protocol catering to all needs.

Polygon Labs also introduced a dashboard that will facilitate the monitoring of performance and checkpoint signatures for all Polygon PoS validators. The dashboard includes Google Cloud, making its performance and activities transparent to the public.

The addition of Google Cloud as a validator is expected to enhance the security and robustness of the Polygon PoS network, instilling more trust among its users and potentially encouraging more participants to engage with this Ethereum-for-all project.