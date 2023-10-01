According to CoinDesk: Confirmed in recent Department of Justice (DOJ) filings, ex-customers, investors, and employees of crypto exchange FTX are set to testify in an upcoming trial against Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO. This announcement arrives just days before the trial's commencement.

The prospective witnesses can elucidate their expectations regarding FTX's handling of their funds and provide insights into their interactions with Bankman-Fried. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thane Rehn emphasized that these contributions are pertinent to the trial proceedings, shedding light on how all parties understood their business relationships and the comments made by Bankman-Fried concerning FTX's asset management.

The DOJ will summon retail customers, who moved "tens of thousands of dollars worth of assets," and institutional clients, who transferred "tens of millions of dollars worth of assets" to FTX. Regarding potential witnesses, the filings did not divulge names or the precise number of individuals the DOJ plans to call to the stand, although they clarified that the testimonies of each are likely to fit within a 30-minute window and require minimal exhibits.

The co-operating witnesses include former FTX executives Gary Wang, Nishad Singh, and Caroline Ellison. These individuals previously pled guilty to charges related to FTX and will now testify at the trial. Meanwhile, former FTX executive Ryan Salame, who also pleaded guilty, has not yet agreed to testify.

The DOJ also intends to call upon at least two witnesses under immunity grants but is yet to disclose their identities.

One of the key customer witnesses, referred to as "FTX Customer-1," resides in Ukraine and potentially faces significant obstacles to appearing in court due to both legal and logistical issues related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As such, the DOJ is proposing the customer's testimony be taken via video conference, a motion yet to gain approval from the defense.

The trial, garnering significant attention, is scheduled to start next week, with the jury selection process set to commence on October 3. The opening statements could then take place as early as October 4.



