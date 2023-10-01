According to Scopescan: In the latest move by the entity known as the FTX Drainer, a transfer of 4,750 ETH, equivalent to approximately $7.97M, has been made to external owned account (EOA) 0xcd8. After a series of transactions, these funds have eventually ended up with THORChain.

This significant transaction happened within the past hour, adding to a series of substantial fund movements by the FTX Drainer. Just recently, a total of 15k ETH has been moved out of one of its wallets, with funds being bridged to several BTC wallets.

The development adds a layer of complexity to the existing situation. Though the motives behind these transactions are still unclear, the sizeable fund transfers highlight notable developments within the FTX ecosystem.

With the funds landing in THORChain, attention from market participants and observers should pivot towards understanding potential implications - whether strategic or unintended. As always, prudence and due diligence are warranted in tracking these developments in the fluid world of cryptocurrency.

