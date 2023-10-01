According to BlockBeats, Dune data released on October 1 has shown that the friend.tech protocol's revenue reached an astonishing 10,319.6 ETH. Furthermore, the total transaction volume has tallied up to a remarkable 227,030.3 ETH.

The friend.tech protocol's performance and user presence continue to grow buoyantly, further indicated by the current total user market value standing at 54,244.63 ETH. This strong showing demonstrates the protocol's significant traction in the Ethereum ecosystem.

The robust figures reflect the continued enthusiasm for Ethereum-based projects as the blockchain platform continues to attract substantial user and investor interest. This recent performance points towards an optimistic path for friend.tech and other Ethereum-based protocols within the thriving decentralized finance landscape.

