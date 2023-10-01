According to Decrypt: Ethereum's supply dynamics have taken an interesting turn this year amid a decreasing interest in DeFi, NFT sales, and meme coin trading. The crypto network displays deflationary trends over a week-long timeframe but is inflationary over the span of a year, indicating a constantly fluctuating supply.

Implemented in August 2021, Ethereum's EIP-1559 established a fee-burning mechanism linking the Ethereum supply directly to gas prices; higher gas prices lead to more ETH burn and vice versa. With Ethereum's transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, which cut the issuance of ETH by about 90%, many observers hailed the network as "ultrasound money."

However, reduced gas prices and transactional volume have questioned the validity of this label. As of now, transaction fees stand at around $0.28 for sending ETH across the Ethereum protocol. Data from Etherscan indicates a trade on Uniswap currently costs around $2.76, significantly lower than the $4.17 charged in September, and easily the lowest level since the FTX collapse in late 2022.

Amberdata’s head of research, Chris Martin, attributes the decrease in gas prices to three factors: the beneficial effects of Ethereum 2.0 scaling, the influence of Layer-2s growth, and the broader crypto market's absence of a strong narrative.

Predicting the future of Ethereum's gas prices has become more complex due to the growing acceptance of ERC-4337, or account abstraction, an upgrade aimed at making crypto wallets as user-friendly as email. Julio Barragan, the director of education at Blocknative, expresses uncertainty about the long-term impact of account abstraction and increased use of layer-2s on gas prices and thus supply.

According to Barragan, while lower fees could bring more users and activity on-chain, it could paradoxically lead to more network congestion due to increased activity. The delicate balance between scalability, cost-effectiveness, and user activity promises a complex and uncertain future for Ethereum.



