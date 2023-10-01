According to Cointelegraph: In preparation for the impending trial involving former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to call upon former FTX clients, investors, and staff to testify. The DOJ aims to highlight how FTX managed customer assets under Bankman-Fried's leadership.

Court filing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Source: CourtListener

The DOJ will shed light on the experiences of both retail and institutional clients who entrusted significant assets to the FTX platform, trusting in its security measures. Witness testimonies are expected to reveal their perspective on interactions with the former CEO and their understanding of his statements and actions, particularly about FTX's asset management.

However, a challenge has arisen concerning an important witness, "FTX Customer-1," who is currently in Ukraine. Due to conflicts in the region, the DOJ has recommended the use of video conferencing for the witness's testimony. Bankman-Fried's defense team, spearheaded by attorney Mark Cohen, has not yet approved this method.

Bankman-Fried's defense also expressed concerns about the DOJ's jury questions, suggesting they imply guilt and may not effectively reveal any inherent biases the jury members may have about cryptocurrencies. They believe that these questions may sway the jury’s perspective and risk impacting the impartiality of the trial.

As the high-stakes legal confrontation edges closer, with jury selection beginning on Oct. 3, the focus is firmly on these developments.

