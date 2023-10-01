According to Odaily: Cygnus Finance, a leading stablecoin protocol backed by short-term US Treasury Bills, has announced their integration of Chainlink Price Feeds on the Base mainnet, according to a news report by Odaily Planet. The correlation aims to ensure the value of Cygnus's cgUSD tokens consistently matches the dollar value of its underlying assets.

The integration initially uses USDC/USD and USDT/USD Chainlink Price Feeds and offers Cygnus Finance access to the most reliable and secure pricing data in the web3 ecosystem.

Cygnus Finance operates on the Base chain, using US Treasury Bills as collateral to issue interest-bearing cgUSD, while allowing multi-chain ecosystem assets for minting. With its rebase mechanism, cgUSD delivers full interest returns of US Treasury Bills to users on-chain. As interest is distributed, the balance of cgUSD increases accordingly.

To secure the stablecoins' minting peg to USD, Cygnus needs to obtain the exchange rate between stablecoins and USD. This necessity led to their choice of Chainlink, which provides superior features such as high-quality data, secure node operators, a decentralized network, and a reputation system. These features uphold the accuracy, consistency, and security of pricing data.

Eric, the Founder and CEO of Cygnus Finance, praised Chainlink's industry-standard security for DeFi as the future-proof pricing solution necessary for securing the growing adoption of cgUSD offerings.

