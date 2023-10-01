According to news from BlockBeats, the latest data on the "Keys" price rankings from Friend.tech for October 1 indicate that crypto KOL Vombatus takes the top spot with a commanding 7.966 ETH. Following close behind, Crypto KOL CBB0FE holds the second position with an impressive 5.663 ETH.

Crypto KOL Levi claims the third spot with 5.112 ETH, while Platform Founder Racer is in fourth place with 5.006 ETH. Lastly, Crypto KOL Hsaka rounded out the top five with 4.422 ETH.

The "Keys" price ranking from Friend.tech highlights the dominance and influence of these Crypto KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. Their standing demonstrates the substantial impact their opinions and activities have on the digital asset ecosystem and the ongoing dynamics of the crypto market.