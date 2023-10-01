The third China-Germany High-Level Financial Dialogue, as reported by Odaily, concluded with both parties committing to enhanced cooperation in digital finance and robust anti-money laundering measures. The collaboration signifies a mutual reinforcement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regulations on a global scale.

Both nations agreed to bolster their anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing efforts within multilateral structures set by the FATF. They pledged to support each other during the fifth round of FATF mutual evaluation and other relevant tasks. The commitment extends to exchanging experiences, offering advice, and maintaining continuous communication on bilateral anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism funding matters.

China and Germany also plan to encourage collaborative efforts and data exchange in financial intelligence under proper legal frameworks. This includes contemplating ways to bolster ties such as regular consultations and working visits.

In a significant move, both parties consented to intensify dialogue in the domain of digital finance, discussing pressing issues like the evolution of central bank digital currencies. This accord reflects a shared vision to incorporate advanced digitization into the realm of finance, potentially reshaping the global economic landscape in the future.

