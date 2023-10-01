The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, down by -0.03% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,903 and $27,232 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,210, up by 0.94%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OGN, YGG, and LEVER, up by 37%, 18%, and 18%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1682.56 (+0.32%)
BNB: $215.6 (+0.28%)
XRP: $0.5189 (+0.33%)
ADA: $0.2567 (+2.11%)
SOL: $21.63 (+6.39%)
DOGE: $0.06235 (+0.60%)
TRX: $0.08889 (+0.24%)
DOT: $4.16 (+1.74%)
MATIC: $0.5424 (+2.57%)
LTC: $66.42 (+0.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
OGN/BUSD (+37%)
YGG/BUSD (+18%)
LEVER/BUSD (+18%)