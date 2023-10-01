Binance Futures Adjusts Capped Funding Rate for USDⓈ-M OGNUSDT Perpetual Contract

Binance Futures announced it will make adjustments to the capped funding rate of the USDⓈ-M OGNUSDT perpetual contract, effective from October 1, 2023, at 14:30 (UTC). The changes were detailed as follows:

From October 1, 2023, 16:00 (UTC), the maximum funding rate will be capped at +3.00% / -3.00%. This rate cap will be maintained across intervals on October 2, at 00:00, 08:00, and 16:00 (UTC).

Users are reminded that funding rates can vary subject to market conditions. The rates usually decrease in periods of low volatility but may reach maximum levels during high volatility scenarios.

Caution is advised since, under extreme market conditions, funding rates could surpass the Maintenance Margin Ratio. Since funding costs are directly deducted from the user's collateral, users are highly recommended to closely monitor their positions and available collateral to avoid margin calls and liquidations.

For more information, users can visit the Real-Time Funding Rate and Funding Rate History pages. API users are directed to retrieve USDⓈ-M futures funding rate data via the newly introduced endpoint: GET /fapi/v1/fundingInfo.

