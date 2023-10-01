According to CNBC report: In a crucial move to save the American economy from a catastrophic impact, President Joe Biden signed a last-minute spending bill on Saturday night, thus averting a feared government shutdown. The approval of the stopgap measure came just hours before a midnight deadline that would have triggered a complete shutdown of the federal government.

The legislation, officially named HR 5860, allows the government to remain operational for 45 days, buying additional time for the House and Senate to conclude their funding legislation. The short-term, 71-page bill, formulated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from California, allocates resources for disaster relief, however, it excludes new financial support for Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.

Despite the short-term resolution, President Biden urged Congress to continue their efforts to pass longer-term government funding bills for the next fiscal year. He took to Instagram to express his commitment, stating the American people expect a functioning government and it is Congress's responsibility to ensure it continues its operations.

The House had earlier voted 335 to 91 in favor of the stopgap measure, and will continue its work on the matter from Monday.

