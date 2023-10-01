In a significant development, the ARK Fund has divested significant portions of its cryptocurrency holdings in September. As reported by BlockBeats on October 1, the fund trimmed its holdings in Coinbase stocks by 333,288 shares, amounting to an approximate worth of $25.02 million at current market prices.

In addition to the divestment in Coinbase, the fund also scaled down on its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). ARK Fund offloaded 56,245 GBTC worth approximately $1.08 million.

The strategic decrease in the cryptocurrency holdings by ARK Fund comes amidst a highly volatile period in the crypto market. The decision may reflect a broader strategy shift or a straightforward risk-off approach in the face of uncertain market conditions. Future investment patterns by the ARK Fund will provide more context into this divestment decision.