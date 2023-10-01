Odaily reports that DEX 10KSwap on Starknet is experiencing an issue with its Liquidity Pool (LP) display, according to user feedback from the platform's community. Despite the problem being reported, there have been no official responses on the Discord channel yet.

The feedback from community members suggests that users could attempt to withdraw LP through contracts or other protocols. 10KSwap, which ranks third in Total Value Locked (TVL) on Starknet, is suspected of soft rugs due to its inability to display the LP pool, causing some concern within its community.

Frustrations escalated when users noted the lack of response from both Chinese and English mods in the community. One user expressed disappointment that the expected $STAK airdrop had not materialized, saying, "RUG came first."

In response to repeated queries about the issue, 10KSwap Mod advised on Discord: "There is no technical upgrade currently in progress. Please wait patiently for the technical team to deal with the problem." This was noted after user feedback was traced back to 9:00 am on October 1. Despite assurances, 10KSwap Mod has not provided specific reasons or solutions for the LP display problem.

10KSwap users have been asked to remain patient while the technical team works to resolve the situation.

