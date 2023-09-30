According to Cointelegraph: Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, has argued against the significance of leaked Slack messages that allegedly suggest deceptive transactions to draw investors to the Chai Corporation. These conversation exchanges were between Kwon and his co-founder Daniel Shin. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has highlighted these communications, tracing back to September 2019, in a consequential court filing.

Slack conversation between Do Kwon and Daniel Shin on 5/9/2019. Source: Docdroid

As per the leaked chats, Shin and Kwon reportedly conceived strategies to spike investor appeal in the Seoul-based financial service provider, Chai Corporation, which they founded together in mid-2019.

“I can just create fake transactions that look real,” Kwon purportedly stated. The conversation suggests a plan to phase out these fraudulent transactions progressively as Chai's growth accelerates. Kwon also appeared to ensure secrecy with Shin regarding this scheme and expressed confidence in hiding these fraudulent transactions effectively from potential investors.

Despite these implicating conversations, Kwon’s defense argues these statements were pulled from context. They claim the discussion was about staking LUNA tokens with validators, not creating fake transactions with Chai.

Kwon's legal team decries the SEC's claims, labeling them misrepresentations of irrelevant evidence, indicating a desperate ploy to prejudice Kwon. In the meantime, his attorneys push for a U.S. federal court to reject the SEC's extradition request amidst the crumbling Terra ecosystem. Kwon’s lawyers argue extradition is impossible since he is currently held captive in Montenegro for passport fraud charges, with an unspecified release date.