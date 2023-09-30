According to PeckshieldAlert: The FTX attacker continues to make noteworthy moves within its cryptocurrency pool. PeckShieldAlert monitoring confirms that of the 2,500 ETH (worth around $4.1 million) transferred previously, about 700 ETH (equating to nearly $1.16 million) has been bridged to the BTC network, proceeding to an address beginning with 'bc1q'.

This notable ETH-BTC conversion, carried out by the FTX breach perpetrator, raises further intrigue in the case. As reported previously, the FTX assailant, associated with the 0x3e957 address, had moved 2,500 ETH (around $4.2 million) to a recently utilized address. It was the first recorded activity linked to this address since the FTX platform was compromised a decade ago.

With the newest transactions, the residual Ethereum holdings within this address amount to 12,500 ETH. As these developments unfold, the blockchain and cryptocurrency community continuously monitors every transaction undertaken by the FTX attacker, hoping to uncover more details about this sustained digital heist.