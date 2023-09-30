According to BlockBeats:A new development has transpired within the FTX attack digital saga, with the attacker yet again transferring 2,500 ETH. BlockBeats reported this Ethereum transfer, citing data from Lookonchain.

The transaction, which reportedly occurred on September 30, marks another significant movement from the FTX attacker's denoted address. This transfer is the latest in a series of puzzling transaction activities linked to the FTX security breach.

Furthermore, Lookonchain data shows that the FTX attacker currently holds a staggering 180,735 ETH, spread across 13 separate addresses. At the current exchange rate, this Ethereum stash equates to an approximate valuation of $302.5 million.

This situation commands heightened public attention, as the crypto community avidly observes how the situation surrounding the FTX attacker evolves. As details emerge piecemeal, industry stakeholders continue to track these fund movements, likely to impact Ethereum price dynamics and potentially signal further implications on the FTX platform and its users.

