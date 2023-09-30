According to CoinDesk: In the aftermath of the notorious FTX hack that took place in November 2022, clear movement has been detected in Ether holdings linked to the incident. Approximately 2,500 ether (ETH), equivalent to a little over $4 million and associated with last year's FTX exchange exploit, began to move on Saturday according to blockchain data.

This movement marked the first time in nearly a year that the Ether held in a wallet tied to the FTX accounts drainer had been shifted. Initially, the funds split into two, and then in several subsequent transactions. Around 700 ETH transferred using the Thorchain Router, about 1,200 ETH moved via the Railgun privacy tool, and another 550 ETH were situated in an intermediary wallet. Unknown details cloak these transactions due to the use of privacy tools such as Railgun or inter-blockchain swaps facilitated by Thorchain. Nevertheless, the original wallet still holds a considerable sum of 12,500 ETH, worth approximately $21 million at current rates.

Last year, on Nov 11, FTX and FTX US accounts were drained just hours following the crypto empire declaring bankruptcy and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, stepping down from his position. The attack led to the loss of over $600 million worth of Ether. The anonymous attacker(s) responsible for the theft have remained unidentified. The latest movement of these funds comes in the wake of the forthcoming trial in the U.S. where Bankman-Fried faces charges of fraud and conspiracy. While Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to all charges, some former executives from FTX and Alameda Research who have pleaded guilty are expected to testify against him.



