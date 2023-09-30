According to CoinDesk: BlockFi, the embattled cryptocurrency lender, may soon finalize its restructuring plan, pending a bankruptcy judge's approval. This development emerges as the company confirmed that BlockFi's creditors have sanctioned its bankruptcy restructuring strategy. This approval removes one of the last obstacles in the ongoing process to conclude the firm’s business operations and reimburse its clients, according to an email released by BlockFi to its creditors on Friday.

The crypto lender found itself among several digital asset firms severely impacted following the FTX disaster last autumn, which precipitated the freezing of customers’ accounts and led to considerable firm collapses.

With over 90% creditor approval, the restructuring plan is expected to facilitate BlockFi in retrieving the assets it squandered to crypto exchange FTX and the insolvent hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital. This recovery could potentially enhance client recoveries based on the product and jurisdiction in question, BlockFi noted in its notice to creditors.

However, a bankruptcy court still needs to validate the plan for it to become effective. Following this approval, the company plans to allot the corresponding funds to its creditors.

BlockFi also noted that customers holding funds in BlockFi Interest Accounts or BlockFi Retail Loans could anticipate retrieving their funds in the succeeding months. Moreover, the company plans to persistently distribute funds to BlockFi Wallet clients.