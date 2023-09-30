According to Cointelegraph: Bitwise Asset Management has announced the upcoming launch of two Ether futures ETFs, which are due to begin trading on Oct. 2. This recent development signifies a major step in broadening access to Ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for investors.

Bitwise's fresh offering includes the Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF and the Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF. Matt Hougan, Bitwise's chief investment officer, highlighted Ethereum's broader portfolio opportunities compared to Bitcoin, asserting that investors recognize it as an alternative or a typical growth investment, thus holding characteristics of both.

Coincidentally, Bitwise, along with other asset management companies including BlackRock, Invesco and Valkyrie, await the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval for their applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs. This delay occurs amid uncertainties arising from the imminent U.S. government shutdown. Additionally, the SEC awaits the outcome of the Grayscale lawsuit, which supports the transformation of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a Bitcoin ETF, before determining the fate of these applications.

Meanwhile, a significant revelation from Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart confirmed nine Ethereum Futures ETFs are lined up for expedited approval from the SEC, slated to commence trading on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Among them is Invesco, who also explores launching an Ethereum ETF. These collective moves signify a burgeoning interest in the Ethereum ETF race.

