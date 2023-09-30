The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 2.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,665 and $27,149 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,957, down by -0.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, PNT, and TRB, up by 22%, 18%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Invesco Galaxy Files for Spot Ether ETF, Expands Growing Trend in Crypto Market
ProShares Set to Join Ether ETF Race with Three New Offerings
Chainlink CCIP Now Live on BNB Chain, Offering Unprecedented Cross-Chain Application Potential
Market movers:
ETH: $1677.37 (+0.27%)
BNB: $215 (-0.42%)
XRP: $0.5172 (+1.47%)
ADA: $0.2514 (-0.12%)
DOGE: $0.06199 (+0.49%)
SOL: $20.33 (+0.79%)
TRX: $0.08869 (+0.00%)
DOT: $4.089 (+0.02%)
MATIC: $0.5287 (+1.28%)
LTC: $65.91 (+0.18%)
Top gainers on Binance: