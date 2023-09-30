The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 2.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,665 and $27,149 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,957, down by -0.17%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, PNT, and TRB, up by 22%, 18%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1677.37 (+0.27%)

  • BNB: $215 (-0.42%)

  • XRP: $0.5172 (+1.47%)

  • ADA: $0.2514 (-0.12%)

  • DOGE: $0.06199 (+0.49%)

  • SOL: $20.33 (+0.79%)

  • TRX: $0.08869 (+0.00%)

  • DOT: $4.089 (+0.02%)

  • MATIC: $0.5287 (+1.28%)

  • LTC: $65.91 (+0.18%)

Top gainers on Binance: