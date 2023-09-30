According to Cointelegraph: The legal representative of Sam Bankman-Fried, formerly the chief executive officer of the shuttered crypto exchange FTX, has expressed concern over the proposed jury questions for the impending fraud trial. The lawyer argues these questions risk igniting prejudiced responses.

Mark Cohen, the defending counsel for Bankman-Fried, alleges that the jury's initial inquiry, outlined by the U.S. government, harbors potential biases that could skew the trial's fairness against his client. As Cohen addressed the court in a filing dated Sept. 29, he emphasized an erroneous portrayal of Bankman-Fried asserting guilt in fraudulent and money laundering activities.

Court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Source: CourtListener

"The Government’s proposed voir dire discourages full disclosure from potential jurors, fails to elicit sufficient information to allow the defense to ascertain potential juror bias, and risks tainting the jury by presenting the allegations in a prejudicial manner," Cohen argued. He insisted the court ensure prospective jurors comprehend the presumption of innocence until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, a key principle in Bankman-Fried's case.

Cohen also proposed alternative questions for the voir dire. However, Cointelegraph reported earlier that the U.S. government deems Bankman-Fried's propositions unnecessary and time-consuming, and thus rejected them. The questions under dispute pertain to pretrial publicity, the effective altruism philosophical paradigm, political contributions, lobbying, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Jury selection is set to start on Oct. 3, a day prior to the trial's launch. The trial calendar projects 15 full trial sessions occurring in October, with another six scheduled in November.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried remains under detainment at the Metropolitan Detention Center since Aug. 11, with Judge Lewis Kaplan constantly denying his repeated temporary release requests for trial preparation.



