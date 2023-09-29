29 September 2023

Macro/TradFi Digest:

MicroStrategy's Acquisition Update: Michael Saylor announced that MicroStrategy has procured an additional 5,455 BTC, with an average acquisition cost of US$27,053 per Bitcoin. With this, the company's Bitcoin holdings now exceed 150,000 BTC, purchased at an average price of US$29,582 per Bitcoin.

VanEck's Strategic Move on Ethereum: VanEck is set to introduce its Ethereum strategy ETF, signaling its entry and competitive positioning within the burgeoning Ethereum Futures ETF domain.

SEC's ETF Decision Postponed : In anticipation of forthcoming budget discussions in Congress, the SEC has decided to extend the decision-making period for ETF applications . This particularly affects Ark 21 Shares and Global X's spot Bitcoin ETF listings. Notably, this move comes after certain members of the U.S. Congress advocated for an expedited approval of these ETFs.

L1/L2 Developments:

Mixin Network Security Breach: The cloud service provider for Mixin Network encountered a security compromise . This breach resulted in the loss of assets amounting to US$200M on its mainnet.

GMX Joins Arbitrum's Odyssey: GMX, a decentralized perpetual exchange, is the inaugural participant in Arbitrum’s reinvigorated Odyssey campaign. This initiative seeks to attract users through a comprehensive seven-week exploration of 13 leading protocols and communities, rewarding them with 16 NFT badges upon completing specified tasks.

Celestia's 'Genesis Drop': Celestia has unveiled an airdrop, introducing its native token, TIA. This event plans to distribute 6% of the total TIA supply across more than 580K addresses. TIA's functions encompass project data availability fees, governance, Celestia's proof-of-stake, and more.

DeFi Insights:

Aptos & Thala Labs Funding Initiative: These entities have rolled out a US$1M fund to promote 'Aptos-native' DeFi protocols. There is an envisioned scaling of this fund to US$5M, contingent on the successful launch and growth of these protocols.

MoneyGram's Digital Foray: This renowned global money transfer company is gearing up to introduce its non-custodial digital wallet. This service will facilitate fiat-to-crypto conversions and the inverse, with the initial focus being on the USDC stablecoin.

Stablecoin Endeavors:

Circle's EURC Expansion: Circle has rolled out its native euro stablecoin, EURC, on the Stellar network, furthering its reach which previously spanned Ethereum and Avalanche.

Binance Japan & Mitsubishi UFJ Collaboration: Binance Japan is collaborating with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation. Their joint effort is centered around a study of stablecoin issuance via the Japanese-compliant 'Progmat Coin' platform. The core objective of this study is to promote Japanese web3 adoption by issuing novel stablecoins.

Other Noteworthy Announcements:

NASA's Blockchain Ambition: In an exciting intersection of space exploration and technology, NASA is considering the application of blockchain for authenticating future moon landing endeavors. By partnering with Lonestar and the Isle of Man, the aspiration is to forge an indisputable and transparent blockchain-based record of lunar expeditions.

Rated's Funding Feat: Ethereum explorer Rated has successfully garnered US$12.9M in capital. This funding will empower the platform to broaden its infrastructure datasets, extending to other blockchains such as Polygon and Solana.

Google Cloud's Blockchain Integration: Enhancing its blockchain functionalities, Google Cloud has expanded the capabilities of BigQuery's blockchain data repository. This addition consists of 11 novel public datasets sourced from diverse blockchain networks, offering users the luxury of retrieving multifaceted data from these networks via a cohesive platform.