According to Bloomberg: Three Arrows Capital Co-Founder, Zhu Su, was arrested while attempting to leave Singapore and later sentenced to four months in prison, according to Bloomberg. The arrest came after he failed to adhere to a court order that mandated him to cooperate with an ongoing liquidation investigation managed by Teneo over a failed crypto hedge fund.

Teneo, responsible for winding down the unsuccessful fund, stated it had obtained a commitment order against Zhu Su due to his non-compliance with the court's directive. This led to a custodial sentence of four months for the hedge fund co-founder. Zhu Su's arrest underscores the legal implications of non-cooperation with mandated investigations in the financial and crypto asset industry.