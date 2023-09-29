ProShares, a prominent player in the Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) market, is slated to stir the waters by introducing three Ether (ETH) ETFs, all priced at 95 basis points (bps), according to Bloomberg's Senior ETF Analyst, Eric Balchunas. These new offerings will join the ranks of Bitwise's two ETFs set at 85bps and VanEck's solo ETF priced at 66bps.

The expansion of the Ether ETF landscape will count six contestants in total on Monday, signifying a lively competition ahead in the crypto-assets market. As the Ether ETF race ramps up with the entry of ProShares' trio, investors are likely to gain further opportunities for exposure to cryptocurrencies, building on the rapidly growing interest in digital assets. The evolving ETF landscape signifies the global financial sector's increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency as a viable investment class.

