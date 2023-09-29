According to Eric Balchunas Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, investment firm Invesco Galaxy has filed for a spot Ether Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). According to initial estimates, this seems to be either the third or fourth such filing by the firm, however further confirmation is required.

This move by Invesco Galaxy is part of a trend indicating growing interest in the cryptocurrency sector among traditional investment firms. The introduction of various Ether ETFs, enables investors with an easier passage into the crypto market, highlighting a shift towards mainstream acceptance of digital assets. It also signifies the potential Ether, and cryptocurrencies at large, hold in revolutionizing the investment landscape.

