Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, recently addressed a display error on the platform concerning the Bitcoin U-based contract. In an update shared on social media, he emphasized that this was a UI-related issue affecting the aggregated K-line display and that there was no issue with the original K-line.

In an effort to reassure users, CZ reiterated that despite this issue, trading operations on Binance remained uninterrupted. The raw K-line function via API was continuing to function correctly and all transactions were unaffected by this anomaly.

CZ confirmed that Binance's team was actively working on fixing the display error on the UI aggregated K-line chart. This swift action demonstrates Binance's commitment to ensuring that its user experience remains as seamless as possible, even in the face of unexpected technical glitches.

