Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, has assured users that a recently detected technical problem on the platform has been identified and is expected to be resolved within two hours. In a recent social media update, Mr. Zhao, also known as CZ, revealed that the root of the issue resides in some new code implemented on the platform, which will need to be reverted and fixed.

CZ added that Binance's dedicated team of engineers have provided an initial Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) for the resolution of the problem to be one hour. However, taking into consideration potential unforeseen complexities, CZ has cautiously adjusted this timeframe, suggesting that users should expect the fix to be fully implemented in around two hours.

The prompt identification of the problem and swift issuance of the fix underscore Binance's commitment to providing a seamless service to its users. Further updates are expected to follow by CZ or the platform's tech team once the issue is rectified.



