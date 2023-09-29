Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, has confirmed that the recently reported display glitch on the platform has been successfully rectified. In a message shared via social media, CZ expressed gratitude to Binance users for their patience and support during the brief period of troubleshooting.

The reported display issue, which was non-transactional and did not affect trading, was swiftly identified and corrected by Binance's dedicated team of engineers. The quick resolution of this problem demonstrates Binance's commitment to maintaining a seamless trading experience for its users and its robust operational framework capable of addressing abrupt technical hiccups.

With the issue now resolved, users can continue their trading and other activities on the platform as usual. CZ appreciated the understanding and support of the Binance community during this brief technical incident.

