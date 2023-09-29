It was recently announced by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, through a social media update that the platform experienced a display-only issue. CZ made it clear that while the display encountered a problem, all trading operations remained unaffected and continued to function seamlessly.

Stressing the specificity of the issue, CZ reiterated that the recently detected glitch was purely aesthetic and did not impact any transactional processes. This means that regardless of the visual hiccup, Binance customers were able to conduct their trading activities without interruption.

Binance is known for its transparency and swift response to any technical obstacles, working meticulously to ensure the inconvenience caused to customers is minimal. Further communications about the correction of the display issue are expected from either CZ or the platform's tech team.

