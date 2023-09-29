According to Cointelegraph: The U.S. government could potentially face a shutdown. Even if this lasts only a few hours or days, it could push digital assets further down lawmakers' priority list. A U.S. government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to approve the next fiscal year's funding legislation. This could effectively halt "nonessential" activities in federal departments and agencies. In such an event, critical crypto legislation might be deprioritized.

Government shutdowns can impact numerous sectors, including digital assets. Bills that could either benefit or negatively impact digital assets would be paused; financial regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would operate with minimal staff. After the 2019 shutdown, it was reported that the SEC's enforcement and oversight abilities were limited.

Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, told Cointelegraph that the aftermath of a shutdown would create uncertainty about which issues would gather the most congressional attention. Several crypto-focused bills, such as the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT), Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, and the Keep Your Coins Act, may not see any action if a shutdown happens.

Cryptocurrency prices do not seem to be impacted by the shutdown news. Bitcoin's price fell below $27,000, while Ether's price surpassed the $1,600 level over the past three days following announcements from several firms about intentions to launch ETFs tied to Ether futures from the beginning of October.

