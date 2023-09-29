According to The Block: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has charged crypto trading platform Mosaic Exchange Limited and its founder, Sean Michael, with running a "fraudulent digital asset commodity scheme." The accusation alleges the firm exaggerated its asset holdings and its profitable record, ultimately misappropriating funds entrusted by their users.

According to the CFTC, between February 2019 and June 2021, at least 17 people in the U.S. and other countries gave Mosaic "hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of bitcoin or other funds" for trading purposes. However, these funds were misappropriated. Some of the misused customer funds went towards the founder's personal expenditures, including restaurant and travel expenses.

Additionally, Mosaic and its founder allegedly proclaimed to be a crypto trading platform with tens of millions of dollars in assets under management. They also claimed possession of an algorithm projecting profit margins of up to 60% a month. Further, Mosaic and Michael purportedly lied about having a "partnership" with BitMEX and Binance.

In response to these accusations, CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson described the entire scheme as a "virtual house of cards" and a complete sham.