The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,389 and $27,308 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,002, up by 2.31%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include JST, FRONT, and MAV, up by 30%, 16%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1672.87 (+3.43%)

  • BNB: $216 (+1.55%)

  • XRP: $0.5098 (+2.10%)

  • ADA: $0.2517 (+2.82%)

  • DOGE: $0.06169 (+1.55%)

  • SOL: $20.17 (+5.38%)

  • TRX: $0.08869 (+4.85%)

  • DOT: $4.089 (+1.84%)

  • MATIC: $0.522 (+2.80%)

  • LTC: $65.79 (+3.14%)

Top gainers on Binance: