The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,389 and $27,308 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,002, up by 2.31%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include JST, FRONT, and MAV, up by 30%, 16%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
VanEck Set for Imminent Launch of Ethereum Futures ETF, Bloomberg Analyst Reveals
Valkyrie Seizes First-Mover Advantage in Ether Futures via US-Based Combined Strategy ETF — Bloomberg Analyst Reports
Market movers:
ETH: $1672.87 (+3.43%)
BNB: $216 (+1.55%)
XRP: $0.5098 (+2.10%)
ADA: $0.2517 (+2.82%)
DOGE: $0.06169 (+1.55%)
SOL: $20.17 (+5.38%)
TRX: $0.08869 (+4.85%)
DOT: $4.089 (+1.84%)
MATIC: $0.522 (+2.80%)
LTC: $65.79 (+3.14%)
Top gainers on Binance:
JST/BUSD (+30%)
FRONT/BUSD (+16%)
MAV/BUSD (+14%)