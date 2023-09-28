BNB Chain revealed the victors of the BNB Chain Hackvolution Hackathon. In the Infrastructure category, Codex Field took home the first prize of $14,000, a bump from its original reward amount of $10,000. RIDO Protocol and Green Gate followed, winning $8,000 and $6,000 respectively.

In the Artificial Intelligence (AI) track, Op-Intents claimed the top spot with a $14,000 prize, while Story Chain secured second place with an $8,000 reward. Notably, no projects were declared winners in the gaming and DeFi categories this time around.

Additionally, a collection of potential projects including BNS6551, Datumendo, Greenfield Mobile, Metagent, Munhna, opSyndicate, School for AI, Smart Agree, Spacetar on opBNB, TripleC, and Xcrypt will collectively share a $22,000 prize pool. Each project is set to receive a reward of $2,000.

The hackathon showcased a range of innovative solutions in infrastructure and AI, although the gaming and DeFi are no winners this year. Nonetheless, the event highlighted several promising projects, ensuring a competitive landscape for the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology.