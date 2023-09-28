In an increasingly competitive cryptocurrency landscape, Valkyrie has stolen the limelight by announcing its plan to purchase Ether futures, according to a tweet by Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg. This strategic move secures Valkyrie's position as the first U.S. firm to offer exposure to Ether futures through its newly amalgamated Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF. Balchunas highlights the intensity of the situation, stating "Game on."

The decision comes ahead of a formal name change of the Bitcoin Trust Fund (BTF) scheduled for this Tuesday. Balchunas' tweet also suggests that several other issuers are poised to launch their offerings on Monday—precise numbers remain unclear, but he anticipates at least a couple. He notes that it's the beginning of competition among issuers in full swing.

At 3:45 PM EST today on Fox Business, Valkyrie's Chief Investment Officer Steven McClurg is expected to discuss the firm's pioneering move and its implications for the market. The highly anticipated session is sure to shed more light on the evolving digital asset sphere and Valkyrie's strategic positioning within it. So, be sure to tune in for this engaging discussion.

