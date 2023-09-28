The much-anticipated PancakeSwap version 3 (v3) has officially launched on Binance Smart Chain (BNB), bringing along with it enhanced trading features and capabilities. The new rollout enables users to trade at significantly reduced fees, as low as 0.01%.

Apart from low-cost trading, PancakeSwap v3 also allows users to provide liquidity to the second-largest Decentralized Exchange (DEX) in the crypto industry. Enhanced affordability extends to gas fees as well, with transfers on the platform now possible at costs as low as $0.005. All these make the PancakeSwap v3 launch an influential move in the DeFi space, offering users a cost-effective and efficient platform.

