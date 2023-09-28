opBNB has eclipsed its competitors in Layer 2 (L2) public chains including Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Starknet, and Linea by offering the lowest gas fee in the market. On average, the gas fee is less than $0.005, with actual measured data sitting around $0.0029, making opBNB an incredibly cost-effective option for users.

In addition to its cost efficiency, opBNB fields a block time of just one second, with a remarkable capability to handle 4,000 transactions per second (TPS). This swift delivery time and almost negligible gas fee have markedly elevated its user experience, establishing it as a leading choice for those engaging with the blockchain.

opBNB's exceptional performance not only reduces the entry threshold for potential new entrants, but it also paves the way for the mass adoption of blockchain technology. By addressing key performance metrics such as gas fees and confirmation speed, opBNB is providing the infrastructure and possibilities necessary for the expansion of the blockchain user base.