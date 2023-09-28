In an exciting development for Web3 technology and crypto users, LABEL, a leading Web3 streaming dApp, has now been integrated into the BNB Chain. Expanding the reach of this innovative technology, LABEL has announced a significant partnership with LG Electronics to offer its cutting-edge platform on LG Smart TVs.

This strategic collaboration introduces Web3 and BNB Chain powered technology directly into the smart TV experience, increasing accessibility and ease of use for users worldwide.

Proudly being built on the BNB Chain, LABEL's software development efforts aim to contribute significantly to the next phase of growth within the Binance ecosystem. The upcoming #OBTLaunch shall further amplify this progress and reinforce LABEL's dedication to fostering the BNB Chain.

