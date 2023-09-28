According to BlockBeats: On September 28, reports emerged that personnel associated with the GameFi project Tiny World are believed to be under police investigation. This information came from multiple investors, according to Wu Shuo Blockchain.

Tiny World is developed by the original team behind EOS Three Kingdoms. In 2022, the project raised US$2.5 million in financing from various investors including HashKey, SNZ, Sky9 Capital, Everest Ventures Group, TokenPocket, Cipholio, Foresight Ventures, and COCOS-BCX, among others.

Analysts have noted that currently, blockchain games, or "chain" games, in China are often associated with illegal casino activity, raising legal complications for such projects. The details of the investigation concerning Tiny World remain undisclosed at this time